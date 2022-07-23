Blackstone Loan Financing Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Blackstone Loan Financing Price Performance
BGLF stock opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.77. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 52 week low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 957.20, a current ratio of 957.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Blackstone Loan Financing
