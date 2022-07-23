Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.43. 6,408,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,899,000 after buying an additional 337,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 850,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,927,000 after buying an additional 185,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,776,000 after purchasing an additional 174,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Blackstone by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 875,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,097,000 after purchasing an additional 145,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

