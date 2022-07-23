Blancco Technology Group’s (BLTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.71) price objective on the stock.
Blancco Technology Group Stock Performance
BLTG stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.33) on Tuesday. Blancco Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.77. The firm has a market cap of £147.56 million and a PE ratio of 6,500.00.
About Blancco Technology Group
