Blancco Technology Group’s (BLTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.71) price objective on the stock.

Blancco Technology Group Stock Performance

BLTG stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.33) on Tuesday. Blancco Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.77. The firm has a market cap of £147.56 million and a PE ratio of 6,500.00.

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

About Blancco Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.