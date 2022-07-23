BLOC.MONEY Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $19,335.33 and approximately $7.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOC.MONEY alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,266.31 or 0.99993352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Profile

BLOC.MONEY (CRYPTO:BLOC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,709,183 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money.

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOC.MONEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOC.MONEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.