Bloom Price Up 137.1% Over Last Week (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 140.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Bloom coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bloom has traded up 137.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $282.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.45 or 1.00003246 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006734 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003779 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Bloom Profile
Bloom (CRYPTO:BLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bloom Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.
