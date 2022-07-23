Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Bluegreen Vacations has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

Shares of BVH opened at $25.51 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $514.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 48.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 56.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.