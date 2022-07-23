BMO Capital Markets Lowers TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$147.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMXXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.17.

TMXXF stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

