Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target Cut to SEK 345 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 370 to SEK 345 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $2.5914 per share. This is a boost from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

