Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92), Fidelity Earnings reports. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. Boston Beer updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00-11.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Stock Up 6.2 %

SAM traded up $20.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.99. 818,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,476. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $745.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.57.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

