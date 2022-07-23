Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

