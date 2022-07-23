Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $121.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.