Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to C$200.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.75.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.26. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

