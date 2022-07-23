Bray Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jul 23rd, 2022

Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

