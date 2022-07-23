Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $401.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

