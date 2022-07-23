Bray Capital Advisors Has $3.47 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

