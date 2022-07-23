Bray Capital Advisors Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

