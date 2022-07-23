Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $160.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

