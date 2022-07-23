Bray Capital Advisors Sells 6,978 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $206.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $272.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

