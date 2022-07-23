Briaud Financial Planning Inc Sells 5,796 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $197.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

