Brokerages Set Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) PT at $61.40

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Price Performance

Duke Realty stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $66.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

About Duke Realty

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.