Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) PT at $29.63

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

