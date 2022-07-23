Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $101.63

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,553,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $83.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

