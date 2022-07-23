Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKDGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

BKD opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after buying an additional 2,374,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after buying an additional 1,412,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,666,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

