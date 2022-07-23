Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

BKD opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after buying an additional 2,374,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after buying an additional 1,412,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,666,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.