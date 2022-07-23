Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
BKD opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
