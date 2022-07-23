BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.54

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.54 and traded as low as C$89.88. BRP shares last traded at C$91.59, with a volume of 88,605 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$87.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.41.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 12.1954445 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.89%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

