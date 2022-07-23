Bryan, Garnier & Co Begins Coverage on Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)

Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elis from €21.00 ($21.21) to €18.80 ($18.99) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Elis from €18.60 ($18.79) to €18.30 ($18.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Elis Stock Performance

Elis stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Elis has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

