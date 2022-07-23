Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Capitalization Hits $15.16 Million

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

Burger Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

