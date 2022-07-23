Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,866.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Down 1.2 %

CABO opened at $1,435.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,278.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,388.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cable One has a one year low of $1,049.81 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Cable One by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cable One by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,131,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.