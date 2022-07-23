Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Barrington Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CALX. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE CALX opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. Calix has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Calix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

