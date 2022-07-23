Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,423,000 after purchasing an additional 386,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

