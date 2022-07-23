Cantillon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,479,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,281 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $325,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

