Cantillon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,551 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up approximately 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of VeriSign worth $373,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.46. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.