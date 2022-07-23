Capita (LON:CPI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

CPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 42 ($0.50) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 28.92 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26. The firm has a market cap of £487.09 million and a PE ratio of 206.57. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.67).

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £120,175.44 ($143,664.60).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

