Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $239.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

