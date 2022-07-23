Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $660,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.18 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

