Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 29,364 Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 8.11% of TESSCO Technologies worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TESS opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

