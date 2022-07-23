Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 9,529 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $323.93 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

