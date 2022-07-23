Capital Management Corp VA Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Newell Brands comprises 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.