Capital Management Corp VA Has $14.91 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 143,671 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 3.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 345,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.65 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

