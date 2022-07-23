Capital Management Corp VA Has $9.95 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,980 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

