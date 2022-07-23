Capital Management Corp VA Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $411,540,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

