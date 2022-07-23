Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $32,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $528,618,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after acquiring an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.7 %

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.