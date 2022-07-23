Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price decreased by Barclays to $170.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.
Capital One Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.