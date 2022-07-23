Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price decreased by Barclays to $170.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

