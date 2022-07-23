Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of COF opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

