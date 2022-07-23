Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.55

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.55 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 58.20 ($0.70). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.70), with a volume of 30,223 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

Capital & Regional Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £96.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.55.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

See Also

