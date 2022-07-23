CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

CSTR traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 68,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $447.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.96.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CapStar Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 171.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Raymond James lowered CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

