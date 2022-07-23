Capstone Copper Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter.
Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$2.48 on Thursday. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper
In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$100,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
