Carbon (CRBN) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Carbon (CRBN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $784,626.13 and $22,347.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016867 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001845 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032532 BTC.
About Carbon
Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,989,001 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio.
Buying and Selling Carbon
Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.