Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.88

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 3005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.