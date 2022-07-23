Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0311

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $169.13 million and $4.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,023,643,593 coins and its circulating supply is 5,440,630,793 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

