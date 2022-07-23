Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0311

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $169.13 million and $4.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001855 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032532 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,023,643,593 coins and its circulating supply is 5,440,630,793 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Buying and Selling Casper
Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.