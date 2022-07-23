Castweet Market Capitalization Reaches $23,060.58 (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Castweet has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $23,060.58 and approximately $644.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com.

Buying and Selling Castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

